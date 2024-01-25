Sensex (    %)
                        
Gold falls Rs 50, silver jumps Rs 300; yellow metal trading at Rs 63,000

The price of 22-carat gold also witnessed a fall of Rs 50, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,750.

gold silver

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,900, Rs 57,750, and Rs 58,350, respectively.

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 8:00 AM IST

The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 50 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 63,000, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver, on the other hand, was up by Rs 300, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 75,300.

The price of 22-carat gold witnessed a fall of Rs 50, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,750.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,000.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 63,150, Rs 63,000, and Rs 63,650, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,750.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 75,300. 

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 76,800.




Topics : Gold Prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices gold silver prices Precious metals Market news

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 7:49 AM IST

