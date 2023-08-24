Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.33%)
65433.30 + 213.27
Nifty (0.25%)
19444.00 + 47.55
Nifty Smallcap (1.44%)
5455.30 + 77.25
Nifty Midcap (0.39%)
38694.65 + 150.35
Nifty Bank (1.10%)
44479.05 + 485.80
Heatmap

Gold jumps Rs 100, silver up by Rs 500, yellow metal trading at Rs 59,230

The price of 22-carat gold also rose by Rs 100, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 54,300

gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 8:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The price of 24-carat gold rose by Rs 100 during Thursday's early trade, with ten grams of the metal selling at Rs 59,230, according to data from the GoodReturns website. Silver too witnessed a jump of Rs 500 with 1 kg of the metal selling at Rs 75,300.

The price of 22-carat gold also rose by Rs 100, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 54,300.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,230.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,400, Rs 59,230, and Rs 59,630, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,300.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,450, Rs 54,300, and Rs 54,660, respectively.

Also Read

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200

Gold price fell Rs 100, silver prices up Rs 100, touches Rs 73,400/kg mark

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,070

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,130; silver price static at Rs 74,800

Price of gold rises Rs 50 to Rs 59,070, Silver unchanged at Rs 73,300

Gold, silver prices unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 59,020 per 10g

Gold price falls Rs 380 to Rs 59,020; silver dips Rs 500 to Rs 72,500

Gold and silver prices unchanged; yellow metal selling at Rs 59,400


US gold prices hovered near two-week highs on Thursday, lifted by a retreat in the US dollar and Treasury yields as investors waited to see what interest rate signals the US Federal Reserve could send at its annual Jackson Hole meeting.

One kg of silver is currently trading at Rs 75,300 in Delhi and Mumbai.

In Chennai, 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 78,500.

(With inputs from Reuters)
Topics : Gold Prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices gold silver prices Market news

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 8:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesAdani GroupHeath Streak Passes AwayBharat NCAP | Car Crash Test ProgrammeIMD Weather Forecast TodayChandrayaan-3 successfully Lands on Moon

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's GurugramSoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says KhargeWomen's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

India News

India, I reached my destination: Chandrayaan-3's first message from MoonLIVE: Chandrayaan-3 landing is 'shankhnaad' of India's glory, says PM

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PMIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon