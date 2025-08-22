Friday, August 22, 2025 | 07:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,00,760; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,16,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,00,760; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,16,100

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,310

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,00,910. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,00,760, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,16,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,310.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,00,760.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,00,910.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹92,310.
 

Also Read

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold seen hitting $3,600 by year-end on global uncertainty: Ventura

Gold

Gold falls ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,00,140

mutual fund, large cap, fund houses, fund

Angel One AMC launches Gold ETF, Gold ETF Fund of Fund: Who should invest?

Gold prices

Gold seen at $3,600 by year-end as safe-haven demand rises: Ventura

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold falls ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,00,740

   
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹92,460. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,16,100.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,26,100.
 
US gold prices held steady on Friday as investors refrained from taking any big bets ahead of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the annual Jackson Hole symposium that could offer fresh clues on the monetary policy path.
 
Spot gold was steady at $3,337.12 per ounce, as of 0042 GMT. US gold futures for December delivery were unchanged at $3,380.30.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver was down 0.2 per cent to $38.08 per ounce, platinum fell 0.4 per cent to $1,347.50 and palladium held steady at $1,111.07.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

More From This Section

oil sector

Oil prices climb after US adviser warns India over Russian crude imports

Gold Bar

Gold falls ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,01,170

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,01,340; silver climbs ₹100, trading at ₹1,16,100

oil sector, crude oil

Crude oil prices rise as US Fed rate cut, Trump-Putin talks loom

Gold Bar

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,01,340, silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,14,900

Topics : Gold Gold Prices gold silver prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBS Infrastructure Summit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon