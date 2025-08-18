Monday, August 18, 2025 | 07:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold falls ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,01,170

Gold Bar

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,320 | (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 7:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,01,170, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,16,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,740.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,01,170.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,320.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹92,740.
 

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹92,890.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,16,100.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,26,100.
 
US gold held steady on Monday after hitting a one-week low, with attention turning to US President Donald Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European leaders to discuss a peace deal with Russia.
 
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $3,340.71 per ounce, as of 0040 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since August 1. US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.1 per cent to $3,385.70.
 
Spot silver rose 0.2 per cent to $38.07 per ounce, platinum gained 0.3 per cent to $1,339.30, and palladium was up 0.8 per cent to $1,121.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)  
 

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 7:24 AM IST

