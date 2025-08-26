Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Indian refiners to trim Russian oil purchases as higher US levies loom

Indian refiners to trim Russian oil purchases as higher US levies loom

State-run and private processors, including heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd., are expected to buy 1.4 million-to-1.6 million barrels a day for October loading and beyond

Storage tanks at a Hindustan Petroleum Corp. oil refinery in Mumbai

Storage tanks at a Hindustan Petroleum Corp. oil refinery in Mumbai | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Rakesh Sharma and Yongchang Chin
 
Refiners in India, among the largest buyers of Russian crude, are planning to trim their purchases in the coming weeks, a modest concession to Washington’s hawks less than a day ahead of a hike in US tariffs, but also a signal that the country has no plans to sever ties with Moscow.  
State-run and private processors, including heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd., are expected to buy 1.4 million-to-1.6 million barrels a day for October loading and beyond, said people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly. 
 
 
That compares with an average of 1.8 million barrels a day in the first half of the year. 
 
The Trump administration, eager to reduce a trade deficit with India, has amped up pressure on the country’s energy trade with Russia. That includes a doubling of US tariffs, due to take effect on Wednesday. 

Also Read

Indian refiners, oil refiners

Indian refiners scour globe for more oil ahead of Trump-Putin summit

Oil refinery

Tankers deliver barrels of Russian crude to India despite US, EU pressure

Oil refinery

Indian refiners stop buying Russian crude amid Trump threat, low discounts

Oil refinery

Indian oil refiners scramble for crude amid US, EU crackdown on Russia

Oil refinery

US sanctions 6 Indian firms for trading in Iranian petrochemical goods

 
Volumes may change if India reaches a trade deal with Trump and US eases pressure on India for funding Russia’s war with Ukraine, the people said.
 
Spokespeople for India’s oil ministry, Reliance, Nayara Energy Ltd., and state-run refiners Indian Oil Corp., Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment.
 
Since late last month, under pressure to secure a trade deal and progress in Ukraine, President Donald Trump has singled out India for criticism over purchases of Russian crude, and particularly the dramatic increase since the start of the war in Ukraine. From minimal purchases before 2022, the country now accounts for 37 per cent of Moscow’s oil exports, according to Kasatkin Consulting.
 
US administration officials have since dialed up the volume with their own public criticism, homing in on the country’s energy tycoons.
 
The US Department of Homeland Security issued a draft notice on Monday to double tariffs on Indian imports to 50 per cent on Aug. 27.
 

More From This Section

oil refinery

Oil prices dip after sharp rally on Russia-Ukraine supply concerns

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,01,500; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,21,100

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold falls ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,01,610

Gold

'Gold may consolidate, but bias stays positive on Fed rate-cut hopes'

Gold Bar

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,00,520, silver climbs ₹100, trades at ₹1,18,100

Topics : Indian oil refiners India's state oil refiners Russia Oil production India-Russia ties Reliance Industries

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayWhy are Share Crash Today Motilal Oswal Stock PickGem Aromatics IPO ListingTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookGarena Free Fire Max code TodayStock To Buy TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon