Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹1,02,450; silver dips ₹100, trading at ₹1,19,900

The price of 22-carat gold climbed by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹93,910

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,02,600. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,02,450, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,19,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold climbed by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹93,910.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,02,450.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,02,600.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹93,910.
 

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹94,060. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,19,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,29,900.
 
US gold prices remained stable on Thursday, as market participants awaited US economic data due this week that could help shed further light on the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.
 
Spot gold held its ground at $3,390.91 per ounce, as of 0112 GMT, after hitting its highest point since August 11 earlier in the session.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver was up 0.1 per cent at $38.66 per ounce, platinum eased 0.3 per cent to $1,343.69 and palladium climbed 0.3 per cent to $1,094.42.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)  

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

