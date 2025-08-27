Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Silver surges ₹2,000 to hit fresh peak of ₹1.20 lakh per kg; gold up ₹500

Silver surges ₹2,000 to hit fresh peak of ₹1.20 lakh per kg; gold up ₹500

The yellow metal of 99.5 per cent purity appreciated by ₹400 to ₹1,00,800 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) on Wednesday

silver trading silver investment

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the white metal had rallied ₹3,000 to ₹1,18,000 per kg on Tuesday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Silver prices surged by ₹2,000 to hit a fresh peak of ₹1,20,000 per kilogram in the national capital on Wednesday, as traders flocked to safe-haven assets after the steep US tariff on Indian products came into effect.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the white metal had rallied ₹3,000 to ₹1,18,000 per kg on Tuesday.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent purity climbed by ₹500 to ₹1,01,270 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) on Wednesday. The precious metal had settled at ₹1,00,770 per 10 grams in the previous market close.

Additionally, the yellow metal of 99.5 per cent purity appreciated by ₹400 to ₹1,00,800 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) on Wednesday.

 

It had finished at ₹1,00,400 per 10 grams on Tuesday.

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

