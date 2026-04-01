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Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,49,520; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,50,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,49,520; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,50,100

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,37,060

Gold prices

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,37,210.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,49,520, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,50,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,37,060. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,49,520 in Mumbai, Kolkata, and ₹1,49,120 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,49,670.
  
 

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In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,37,060, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,36,690 in Chennai.
                
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,37,210.  The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,50,100. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,49,900.
 
US gold prices edged higher on Wednesday to their highest in nearly two weeks, supported by a weaker dollar as US President Donald Trump said the war with Iran could wind down within two to three weeks.
 
Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to $4,685.79 per ounce by 0228 GMT, having hit its highest level since March 20 at $4,723.21 earlier in the day. US gold futures for April delivery gained 0.8 per cent to $4,713.40.
 
Spot silver fell 0.8 per cent to $74.53 per ounce, platinum gained 0.7 per cent to $1,963.22 and palladium was up 0.6 per cent at $1,484.84.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

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Topics : Gold Prices gold silver prices gold and silver prices Silver Prices

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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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