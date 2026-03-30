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Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,48,080; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,44,900

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,48,080; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,44,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,35,740

Gold prices

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,48,210

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 7:19 AM IST

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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,48,080, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,44,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,35,740. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,48,080, in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and ₹1,49,010 in Chennai. 
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,48,210. 
 
   

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Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,44,540; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,49,900

gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,46,680; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,50,100

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,35,740 the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,36,590 in Chennai. 
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,35,890.   
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,44,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,49,900. 
 
US gold prices fell more than 1 per cent on Monday, as a surge in energy prices fuelled inflation worries and dampened expectations for US Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year. 
 
Gold has lost about 16 per cent so far this month, marking its steepest monthly fall since October 2008, pressured by a stronger US dollar, which has gained more than 2 per cent since the US-Israeli war on Iran began on February 28.
 
Spot gold fell 1.2 per cent to $4,439.45 per ounce as of 0102 GMT. US gold futures for April delivery shed 1.2 per cent to $4,470.30.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)  

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Topics : Gold Gold Prices gold and silver prices Gold and silver gold silver prices Silver Prices bullion

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 7:19 AM IST

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