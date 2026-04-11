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Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,52,360; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,60,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,52,360; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,60,100

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,39,660

gold, silver, gold silver, gold silver prices

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,52,510 | Image: Adobe Stock

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2026 | 8:29 AM IST

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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,52,360, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,60,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,39,660. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,52,360 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,54,100 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,52,510.
 
  

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Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,51,470; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,54,900

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,39,660, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,41,260 in Chennai.
                  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,39,810. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,60,100. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,65,100.
 
US gold prices inched up on Friday and headed for a weekly gain as the US dollar weakened following the US-Iran ​truce, though market participants continued to assess its durability ​and implications for interest rates.
 
Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $4,778.89 per ounce as ‌of 9:29 a.m. ET (1329 GMT). It has gained over 2 per cent so far this week. US gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to $4,804.00. 
 
Among other metals, spot silver rose 1.7 per cent to $76.34 per ounce, platinum lost 2.5 per cent to $2,050.99, and ‌palladium fell 2.5 per cent ​to $1,518.66. All three metals headed for weekly gains. 
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 

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Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,53,830; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,60,100

Topics : Gold Gold Prices gold and silver prices Gold and silver gold silver demand gold silver prices Silver Prices bullion

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First Published: Apr 11 2026 | 8:29 AM IST

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