Gold price climbs Rs 10 to reach Rs 71,740, silver slips to Rs 84,400

The price of 24-carat gold registered a slight uptick of Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 71,740, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver, on the other hand, went down by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 84,400.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 65,760.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,740.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 71,890, Rs 71,740, and Rs 72,770, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 65,760.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 65,910, Rs 65,760, and Rs 66,710, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata stood at Rs 84,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 87,900.

US gold prices edged down on Wednesday, hovering below a record high, as investors looked out for minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting and crucial inflation data for cues on the timing and extent of interest rate cuts.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $2,348.49 per ounce, as of 0107 GMT, after hitting a record high of $2,365.09 on Tuesday.

Spot silver fell 0.5 per cent at $28.01 per ounce, platinum edged down 0.3 per cent to $975.85 and palladium lost 0.5 per cent to $1,087.39.





(With inputs from Reuters)