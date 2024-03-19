Gold declines Rs 10, silver slips Rs 100, yellow metal trading at Rs 65,860

The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, March 19, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 65,860, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also dropped Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 60,370.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 65,860.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 66,010, Rs 65,860, and Rs 66,430, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,370.



The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata stood at Rs 76,900.

US gold prices were flat on Tuesday as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week that could offer further clues on the timing of likely interest rate cuts this year.



Spot gold was little changed at $2,160.97 per ounce, as of 0126 GMT. US gold futures were flat at $2,164.40.



Spot silver gained 0.2 per cent to $25.09 per ounce, platinum was steady at $915.15 per ounce, palladium slipped 1 per cent to $1,022.21.



(With inputs from Reuters)