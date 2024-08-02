Business Standard
Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 70,370, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 87,200

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 64,510

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 70,370.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 7:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 70,370, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 87,200.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 64,510.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 70,370.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 70,520, Rs 70,370, and Rs 70,160, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 64,510.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 64,660, Rs 64,510, and Rs 64,310, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 87,200.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 91,800.

US gold prices inched higher on Friday and were set for a weekly gain, driven by prospects of a Fed rate cut in September and rising tensions in the Middle East, while market participants awaited US nonfarm payrolls data for further direction.

Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to $2,450.09 per ounce by 0046 GMT and was up more than 2 per cent for the week. US gold futures climbed 0.6 per cent to $2,494.40.

Spot silver fell 0.3 per cent to $28.47 per ounce, platinum steadied at $959.05 and palladium edged 0.8 per cent lower to $897.70.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 7:52 AM IST

