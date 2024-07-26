Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 69,810, silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 84,400

Business Standard
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 69,810.

BS Web Team
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 7:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 69,810, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 84,400.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 69,810.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 69,940, Rs 69,810, and Rs 70,140, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,990.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 64,140, Rs 63,990, and Rs 64,290, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 84,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 88,900.

US Gold prices inched higher on Friday, but remained on track for a weekly loss, while traders awaited US inflation data for further cues on the trajectory of the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $2,368.89 per ounce, as of 0142 GMT, but was down more than 1 per cent for the week. US gold futures climbed 0.5 per cent to $2,364.10.

Spot silver was flat at $27.96 per ounce, platinum gained 0.6 per cent to $938.95 and palladium rose 0.5 per cent to $911.50.

(with inputs from Reuters)




 

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 7:53 AM IST

