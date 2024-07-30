Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 69,170, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 85,100

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 63,560, Rs 63,410, and Rs 64,140, respectively.

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 69,170, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 85,100.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 63,410.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 69,170.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 69,320, Rs 69,170, and Rs 69,970, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,410.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 63,560, Rs 63,410, and Rs 64,140, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Pune at Rs 85,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 89,600.

US gold struggled for momentum on Tuesday as investors looked for more cues on when the US central bank will cut interest rates from this week's policy meeting and data releases.

Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at $2,380.31 per ounce, as of 0156 GMT. US gold futures were little changed at $2,377.30.

Platinum was flat at $948.55 and palladium dipped 0.7 per cent to $897.50.

(With inputs from Reuters)