Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 70,590, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 82,400

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 64,860, Rs 64,710, and Rs 64,710, respectively. | Photo: Unsplash

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 70,590, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 82,400.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 64,710. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 70,590.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 70,740, Rs 70,590, and Rs 70,059, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 64,710.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 64,860, Rs 64,710, and Rs 64,710, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 82,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 87,400.

US gold prices rose by more than 1 per cent on Monday to hit the highest since Aug. 2, driven by safe-haven inflows as traders awaited US inflation data this week that could shed more light on the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut path.

Spot gold rose 1.5 per cent to $2,468.25 per ounce as of 1818 GMT. US gold futures settled 1.2 per cent higher at $2,504.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 1.8 per cent to $27.94 per ounce, platinum added 2.2 per cent to $942.20 and palladium was about 1.7 per cent higher at $919.36.

(With inputs from Reuters)