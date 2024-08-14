Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 71,630, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 83,600

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 65,810, Rs 65,660, and Rs 63,660, respectively. | Photo: Bloomberg

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 71,630, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 83,600.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 65,660.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,630.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 71,780, Rs 71,630, and Rs 71,630, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 65,660.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 65,810, Rs 65,660, and Rs 63,660, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 83,600.





US Gold held steady on Wednesday as soft US producer prices reinforced hopes of an imminent interest rate cut, while trader focus shifted to US inflation print due later in the day for clues on the Federal Reserve's next policy move. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 88,600.

Spot gold held its ground at $2,465.27 per ounce, as of 0158 GMT. US gold futures edged 0.1 per cent lower to $2,504.50.

Spot silver fell 0.15 per cent to $27.80 per ounce, platinum edged 0.2 per cent higher to $938.25.

Palladium rose 0.18 per cent to $940.25 after hitting its highest level since July 24 in the previous session.

