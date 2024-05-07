Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 72,060, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 84,100

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,060.

2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 8:00 AM IST

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 72,060, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 84,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also inched up by Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,060.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,060.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,210, Rs 72,060, and Rs 72,120, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,060.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,210, Rs 66,060, and Rs 66,110, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 84,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 87,600.

US gold prices edged up for a second session on Tuesday, after recent economic data boosted bets that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates later this year.

Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent at $2,327.11 per ounce, as of 0034 GMT. US gold futures firmed 0.2 per cent to $2,336.20.

Spot silver fell 0.1 per cent to $27.44 per ounce, platinum gained 0.5 per cent to $958.90 and palladium rose 0.4 per cent to $981.34.

(With inputs from Reuters)