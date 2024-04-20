Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 74,350, silver dips Rs 100 to Rs 86,400

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 68,310, Rs 68,160, and Rs 68,910, respectively.

The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 74,350, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 86,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 68,160.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 74,350.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 74,500, Rs 74,350, and Rs 75,170, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 68,160.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 68,310, Rs 68,160, and Rs 68,910, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata stood at Rs 86,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 89,900.

US gold prices rose on Friday and logged a fifth consecutive weekly rise, as fears of further tit-for-tat retaliation between Iran and Israel triggered safe-haven demand.

Spot gold was up by 0.7 per cent at $2,395.15 per ounce as of 1:45 p.m. ET (1745 GMT), after rising as high as $2,417.59 earlier in the session. Prices were up 2.2 per cent this week.

US gold futures settled 0.7 per cent higher at $2,413.8.

Spot platinum fell 0.4 per cent to $931.22, and palladium slipped 0.6 per cent to $1,016.91. Both metals posted weekly declines.

(With inputs from Reuters)