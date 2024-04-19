Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 73,390, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 86,400

The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, April 19, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 73,790, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 86,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also dipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 67,640.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,790.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 73,940, Rs 73,790, and Rs 74,550, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 67,640.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,790, Rs 67,640, and Rs 68,340, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata stood at Rs 86,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 89,900.

US gold prices rose on Friday, on track for their fifth weekly gain, with investors gravitating towards safe-haven assets as political uncertainty in the Middle East overshadowed pressures from the prospect of higher-for-longer US interest rates.

Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $2,388.49 per ounce, as of 0111 GMT. US gold futures edged 0.2 per cent higher to $2,403.30 per ounce. Bullion rose 3 per cent so far this week.

Spot silver rose 0.7 per cent to $28.41 per ounce, platinum was up 0.6 per cent at $940.70, while palladium fell 0.6 per cent at $1,016.25.



(With inputs from Reuters)