Gold price declines by Rs 10 to Rs 59,680, silver remains unchanged



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold also dropped by Rs 10 to Rs 54,700. Gold prices fall by Rs 10 from last close during Tuesday's early trade with ten grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 59,680, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices remained unchanged with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,300.



The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,870, Rs 59,770, and Rs 60,390, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,680.



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,890, Rs 54,790, and Rs 55,340, respectively. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,700.

Gold prices rose on Tuesday as the dollar slipped, although an improvement in risk appetite after efforts by regulators to allay fears over the global banking system limited the safe-haven metal's appeal.



"The U.S. dollar seems to be stabilising, this should entice fresh buying back into the (gold) market," said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,958.85 per ounce, as of 0308 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,960.80.



The dollar index fell 0.2%, making bullion more affordable for buyers holding other currencies.

Gold prices declined more than 1% on Monday as investors scaled back on safe-haven trading in favour of riskier assets after First Citizens BancShares said it would take on the deposits and loans of failed Silicon Valley Bank.



However, gold remains the "resolute safe-haven" in a "rolling risk environment" for the banking sector as risks of contagion are far more persistent than the market would like to believe, Bennett added.

The U.S. government will continue using its tools to prevent contagion in the banking sector, as warranted, to ensure that Americans' deposits are safe, the Treasury undersecretary for domestic finance, Nellie Liang, will tell the Congress on Tuesday.



The U.S. Federal Reserve is "still learning" how much impact its interest rate increases have had on the economy and inflation, Federal Reserve Governor Philip Jefferson said on Monday.

Markets are pricing in a 61% chance of the Fed standing pat on interest rates in its May meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool.



Bullion is considered a hedge against economic uncertainties, although higher rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

Gold might retest a support at $1,945 per ounce, a break below could open the way towards $1,927, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.





The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 76,000.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata is Rs 73,300.

Spot silver eased 0.1% to $23.06 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.5% to $976.87 and palladium added 0.7% at $1,418.44.(With Reuters inputs)