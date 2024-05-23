Business Standard
Gold price declines Rs 10 to Rs 74,500, silver rises Rs 100 at Rs 95,900

The price of 22-carat gold also went down by Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 68,290

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 8:09 AM IST

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold declined Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 74,500, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 95,900.

The price of 22-carat gold dipped by Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 68,290.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 74,500.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 74,650, Rs 74,500, and Rs 74,830, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 68,290.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,440, Rs 68,290, and Rs 68,590, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 95,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,00,400.
 
US gold prices were listless on Thursday after a recent rally lost steam to dip more than 1 per cent in the previous session, as traders started pulling back their expectations of rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve this year.

Spot gold held its ground at $2,377.48 per ounce, as of 0113 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of 2,449.89 on Monday.

Spot silver fell 0.7 per cent to $30.56 per ounce, platinum was down 0.4 per cent at $1,031.04 and palladium lost 1.5 per cent at $985.00.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: May 23 2024 | 8:09 AM IST


