Monday, July 21, 2025 | 07:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,00,030; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹1,15,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,00,030; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹1,15,900

The price of 22-carat gold also decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,690

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,00,180 (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 7:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,00,030, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,15,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,690.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,00,030.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,00,180.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹91,690.
 

Also Read

Gold Bar

Gold price up ₹10 at ₹99,390; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,13,800

gold ETFs India, gold ETF outflows March 2025, gold ETF profit booking, gold ETF performance 2024, gold ETF inflows February, Association of Mutual Funds in India, gold investment trends, gold as safe haven, gold price rally, portfolio rebalancing In

Gold heads for weekly dip as platinum surges to near 11-year high

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price up ₹10 at ₹99,340; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,13,900

Ranya Rao

Actress Ranya Rao jailed for gold smuggling; no bail allowed for 1 year

Gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹99,270, silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,13,900

  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹91,840. 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,15,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,25,900.
 
US gold prices were little changed in early Asian trade on Monday, with investors eyeing further developments on US trade talks and the European Central Bank's policy decision this week. 
Spot gold rises 0.1 per cent to $3,353.81 per ounce as of 0105 GMT. US gold futures were steady at $3,360.50.
  Investors are closely monitoring developments in trade negotiations ahead of US President Donald Trump's August 1 deadline, as US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick remains optimistic about reaching a deal with the European Union.
 
Spot silver rose 0.2 per cent to $38.24 per ounce, platinum added 0.4 per cent to $1,427.05 and palladium gained 0.6 per cent to $1,248.50.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)  

More From This Section

Gold Bar

Gold may trade in tight range ahead of US data, Fed cues: Analysts

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold imports in June fall to two-year low as record price dents demand

silver

Silver prices may test $40 resistance; firm dollar, trade news pose risks

Gold

Gold outlook: Analyst suggests buying on dips as tariff concerns linger

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹99,760, silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,14,900

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Gold and silver Silver Silver Prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 7:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon