Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 07:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹99,270, silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,13,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹99,270, silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,13,900

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,990

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,420. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹99,270 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also went down by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,13,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,990.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹99,270.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,420.
 
  

Also Read

Gold bars

Gold prices can rise up to 15% by December-end in bull-case scenario: WGC

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold imports in June fall to two-year low as record price dents demand

Gold prices

Gold hits ₹95,000 in India: Should you buy, hold, or sell in H2 of 2025?

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹99,760, silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,14,900

Gold Bar

Gold price up ₹10 at ₹99,890; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,14,900

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹90,990.
   
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹91,140. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,13,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,23,900.
 
US gold prices dipped in early Asian trade on Thursday, pressured by a firmer dollar and easing market tensions after US President Donald Trump said it was "highly unlikely" he would dismiss Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
 
Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $3,340.16 per ounce, as of 0120 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.4 per cent to $3,346.50.
 
Spot silver eased 0.1 per cent to $37.86 per ounce.
 
Platinum rose 0.2 per cent to $1,419.95 and palladium gained 0.2 per cent to $1,233.09.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)  
               

More From This Section

silver

Silver prices may test $40 resistance; firm dollar, trade news pose risks

Gold

Gold outlook: Analyst suggests buying on dips as tariff concerns linger

oil trade, Russia, Crude Oil, Vladimir Putin, US sanctions

Crude oil rises to 3-week high as investors eye Trump statement on Russia

Gold Bar

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹99,700, silver price down ₹100, trades at ₹1,14,900

gold

Gold likely to trade firm next week on weak dollar, global risks: Analysts

Topics : Gold Silver Prices gold and silver prices gold silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayiPhone 17 SeriesDividend Stocks TodayPanchayat Actor Asif KhanQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon