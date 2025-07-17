Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹99,270, silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,13,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹99,270 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also went down by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,13,900.
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,990.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹99,270.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,420.
Also Read
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹90,990.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹91,140.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,13,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,23,900.
US gold prices dipped in early Asian trade on Thursday, pressured by a firmer dollar and easing market tensions after US President Donald Trump said it was "highly unlikely" he would dismiss Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $3,340.16 per ounce, as of 0120 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.4 per cent to $3,346.50.
Spot silver eased 0.1 per cent to $37.86 per ounce.
Platinum rose 0.2 per cent to $1,419.95 and palladium gained 0.2 per cent to $1,233.09.
(with inputs from Reuters)