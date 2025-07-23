Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,01,300; silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹1,18,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,01,300; silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹1,18,100

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,860

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,450. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,01,300 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,18,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,860.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,01,300.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,450.
  

Also Read

Gold Bar

Hallmarking for 9 carat gold gets green light: What it means for consumers

Gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,00,030; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹1,15,900

Gold Bar

Gold price up ₹10 at ₹99,390; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,13,800

gold ETFs India, gold ETF outflows March 2025, gold ETF profit booking, gold ETF performance 2024, gold ETF inflows February, Association of Mutual Funds in India, gold investment trends, gold as safe haven, gold price rally, portfolio rebalancing In

Gold heads for weekly dip as platinum surges to near 11-year high

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price up ₹10 at ₹99,340; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,13,900

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹92,860.
 
  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹93,010. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,18,100.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,28,100.
 
US gold eased on Wednesday as risk appetite improved after US President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with Japan ahead of an impending tariff deadline, though a soft dollar and lower Treasury yields capped losses for greenback-priced bullion.
 
Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $3,423.44 per ounce, as of 0136 GMT, after hitting its highest point since June 16 earlier in the session. US gold futures also slipped 0.2 per cent to $3,437.70.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.3 per cent to $39.15 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.3 per cent to $1,437.83 and palladium slipped 0.8 per cent to $1,264.96.
  
(with inputs from Reuters)  

More From This Section

Sugar, Sugar crop

India plans to allow sugar exports from October amid signs of bumper crop

Gold Bar

Gold may trade in tight range ahead of US data, Fed cues: Analysts

Gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹99,270, silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,13,900

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold imports in June fall to two-year low as record price dents demand

silver

Silver prices may test $40 resistance; firm dollar, trade news pose risks

Topics : Silver Rate Today Gold Silver Prices gold silver prices gold and silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayPaytm Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayBGMI Redeem CodeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon