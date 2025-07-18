Gold price up ₹10 at ₹99,340; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,13,900

Friday, July 18, 2025 | 07:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,490. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹99,340 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver went down by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,13,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,060.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹99,340.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,490.
  
 

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹91,060.
  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹91,140. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,13,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,23,900.
 
US gold was flat in early Asian trade on Friday, heading for a weekly fall, weighed down by an overall stronger dollar and solid US economic data.
 
Spot gold was steady at $3,339.22 per ounce, as of 0038 GMT. US gold futures were flat at $3,344.70. Bullion is down 0.5 per cent this week.
 
Spot silver edged 0.1 per cent higher to $38.13 per ounce. Platinum rose 0.5 per cent to $1,465.20 and palladium gained 0.5 per cent to $1,286.
  
(with inputs from Reuters)  
 

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

