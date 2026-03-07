Saturday, March 07, 2026 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,61,120, silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,84,900

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,61,120, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,84,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,47,690. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,61,120 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,63,190 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,61,270.
  
 

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,47,690, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,49,590 in Chennai.
              
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,47,840.  
                   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,84,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,89,900. 
 
US gold prices were largely steady on Friday, after dropping more than 1 per cent in the previous session, as investors stayed on the sidelines assessing the impact of a widening West Asia conflict on the global economy.  
 
Spot gold held its ground at $5,076.09 per ounce, as of 0116 GMT. US gold futures for April delivery were up 0.1 per cent at $5,084.50. 
 
Spot silver edged 0.1 per cent higher to $82.26 per ounce. Spot platinum inched up 0.1 per cent to $2,124.05, while palladium rose 1.1 per cent to $1,639.78.  
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

