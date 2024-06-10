Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 71,660, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 91,400

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 65,690

gold price, gold share

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,660.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 8:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Monday with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 71,660, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,400.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 65,690.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,660.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 71,810, Rs 71,660, and Rs 72,540, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 65,690.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 65,840, Rs 65,690, and Rs 66,490, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 91,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 95,900.

US gold steadies after slide below key $2,300 level June 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Monday following a slide below the key $2,300 level in the previous session on stronger-than-expected US jobs data that doused expectations for an early interest rate cut this year.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $2,396.69 per ounce, as of 0146 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.5 per cent to $2,313.60.

Spot silver rose 1 per cent to $29.48 per ounce, platinum was up about 1 per cent at $973.20 and palladium gained 1.1 per cent to $922.19.

(With inputs from Reuters)
Topics : Gold Silver Gold Prices Silver Prices gold silver prices gold and silver prices India gold demand Silver demand gold silver demand Bullion industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 7:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPM Modi oath-taking ceremony LIVEIND vs PAK T20 World Cup LIVE ScoreLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon