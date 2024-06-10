Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 71,660, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 91,400

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,660.

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Monday with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 71,660, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,400.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 65,690.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 71,810, Rs 71,660, and Rs 72,540, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 65,690.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 65,840, Rs 65,690, and Rs 66,490, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 91,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 95,900.



US gold steadies after slide below key $2,300 level June 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Monday following a slide below the key $2,300 level in the previous session on stronger-than-expected US jobs data that doused expectations for an early interest rate cut this year.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $2,396.69 per ounce, as of 0146 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.5 per cent to $2,313.60.

Spot silver rose 1 per cent to $29.48 per ounce, platinum was up about 1 per cent at $973.20 and palladium gained 1.1 per cent to $922.19.



(With inputs from Reuters)