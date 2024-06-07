Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 73,430, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 93,600

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,430.

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold went up by Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 73,430, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also appreciated by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 93,600.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 67,310.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,430.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 73,580, Rs 73,430, and Rs 74,190, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 67,310.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,460, Rs 67,310, and Rs 68,010, respectively.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 98,100.

US gold prices inched lower on Friday but were heading for their first weekly gain in three, with investors waiting for US non-farm payrolls data later in the day for clues on the outlook for interest rate cuts.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $2,371.04 per ounce, as of 0144 GMT. Bullion gained about 2 per cent for the week so far.

Spot silver fell 0.5 per cent to $31.16 per ounce, platinum was up 0.4 per cent at $1,006.75 and palladium lost 0.2 per cent to $928.25.