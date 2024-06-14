The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,150.

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Friday with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,150, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 90,600.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,140. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,150.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,300, Rs 72,150, and Rs 72,650, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,140.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,240, Rs 66,140, and Rs 66,590, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 90,600.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 95,100.

US gold prices held steady on Friday, and were on track for their first weekly gain in four, despite falling over 1 per cent in the previous session after the US Federal Reserve projected just one interest rate cut this year.

Spot gold was unchanged at $2,303.43 per ounce, as of 0134 GMT. Bullion gained 0.5 per cent so far for the week.

Spot silver fell 0.5 per cent to $28.985 per ounce, platinum was up 0.7 per cent at $953.43 and palladium gained 0.8 per cent to $889.84.

(With inputs from Reuters)