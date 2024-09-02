Business Standard
Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 73,030, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 86,900

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 73,030, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 86,900

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,940

Gold

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,090, Rs 66,940, and Rs 66,940, respectively | (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 8:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 73,030 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 86,900.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,940.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,030.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 73,180, Rs 73,030, and Rs 73,030, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,940.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,090, Rs 66,940, and Rs 66,940, respectively.

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices gold and silver prices Gold and silver

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 8:08 AM IST

