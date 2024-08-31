Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 73,140, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 88,300

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,190, Rs 67,140, and Rs 67,140, respectively. | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 73,140 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 88,300.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 67,040. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,140.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 73,290, Rs 73,140, and Rs 73,140, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 67,040.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,190, Rs 67,140, and Rs 67,140, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Kolkata at 87,900. The price in Mumbai is Rs 88,300.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 92,900.

US gold slipped 1 per cent on Friday as the dollar and Treasury yields firmed after US inflation data matched expectations, but the bullion is set for a monthly gain as a September interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve remains in play.

Spot gold fell 0.9 per cent to $2,497.53 per ounce as of 01:42 p.m. ET (1742 GMT) and US gold futures settled 1.3 per cent lower at $2,527.6.

Bullion gained 2 per cent this month after prices rallied to an all-time high of $2,531.60 on Aug 20.

Spot silver eased 2.2 per cent to $28.78 per ounce and platinum fell 1.2 per cent to $926.65. Both the metals registered monthly losses.

Palladium retreated 1.7 per cent to $963.34, but posted a 4.3 per cent monthly gain.

(with inputs from Reuters)