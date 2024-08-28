Business Standard
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 73,020, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 88,600

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 73,020, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 88,600

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,930

Gold

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,080, Rs 66,930, and Rs 66,930, respectively | (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 8:00 AM IST

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 73,020 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 88,600.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,930.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,020.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 73,170, Rs 73,020, and Rs 73,020, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,930.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,080, Rs 66,930, and Rs 66,930, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Kolkata and Mumbai at 88,600. 

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 93,600.

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 8:00 AM IST

