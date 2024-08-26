In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,940 | File image

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 73,030 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 87,900.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,940.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,030.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 73,180, Rs 73,030, and Rs 73,030, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,090, Rs 66,940, and Rs 66,940, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Kolkata and Mumbai at 87,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 92,900.

US gold prices ticked up on Monday, extending gains from the last session as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's dovish remarks solidified expectations of an interest rate cut next month.

Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to $2,516.09 per ounce by 0027 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.2 per cent to $2,551.30.

Spot silver edged 0.3 per cent higher to $29.90 per ounce, platinum was flat at $962.65 and palladium fell 0.3 per cent to $959.43.

(With inputs from Reuters)