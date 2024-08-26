Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 73,030

Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 73,030

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,940

gold price, gold share

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,940 | File image

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 7:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 73,030 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 87,900.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,940.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,030.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 73,180, Rs 73,030, and Rs 73,030, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,940.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,090, Rs 66,940, and Rs 66,940, respectively.

More From This Section

jewellery

Govt slashes down drawback rates on exports of gold, silver jewellery

silver

India's silver imports to double on rising demand for solar, investment

Photo: Bloomberg

Crude oil prices hit 2-week lows; how to trade, key levels to watch today?

Gold, Gold bars, gold price

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 72,760, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 85,800

gold, gold prices

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 72,760, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 85,900


The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Kolkata and Mumbai at 87,900. 

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 92,900.

US gold prices ticked up on Monday, extending gains from the last session as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's dovish remarks solidified expectations of an interest rate cut next month.

Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to $2,516.09 per ounce by 0027 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.2 per cent to $2,551.30.

Spot silver edged 0.3 per cent higher to $29.90 per ounce, platinum was flat at $962.65 and palladium fell 0.3 per cent to $959.43.

(With inputs from Reuters)



 

Also Read

The July Budget made two changes in the treatment of gold that affect investment portfolios. The reduction in import duties to 6 per cent from 15 per cent in the latest Budget lowers input costs for jewellers and compresses margins for smugglers. The

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 72,640, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 86,600

gold price, gold share

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 72,860, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 86,900

TS Kalyanaraman

Kalyan Jewellers shares rally 8% as promoter inks pact to increase stake

The July Budget made two changes in the treatment of gold that affect investment portfolios. The reduction in import duties to 6 per cent from 15 per cent in the latest Budget lowers input costs for jewellers and compresses margins for smugglers. The

Gold climbs Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 73,210

Gold

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 72,640, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 87,100

Topics : Gold Prices Silver Prices Gold and silver gold and silver prices gold silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 7:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon