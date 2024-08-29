Gold rises Rs 10 to Rs 73,260, silver price dips Rs 100 to Rs 88,400

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,260. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 73,260 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver dipped Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 88,400.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 67,160.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 73,410, Rs 73,260, and Rs 73,260, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 67,160.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,310, Rs 67,160, and Rs 67,160, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Kolkata and Mumbai at 88,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 93,400.

US gold prices gained on Thursday, helped by prospects of a US interest rate cut in September and a weaker dollar, as traders awaited jobs data and a key inflation print from the world's top economy for signals on the Federal Reserve's policy path.

Spot gold rose 0.46 per cent to $2,513.73 per ounce, as of 0034 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $2,531.60 on Aug. 20.

Spot silver was up 0.5 per cent to $29.245 per ounce, platinum edged 0.22 per cent higher to $932.06 and palladium climbed 0.2 per cent to $948.31.

(with inputs from Reuters)