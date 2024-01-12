Gold price dips Rs 120 to Rs 62,830, silver unchanged at Rs 76,000

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,750, Rs 57,600, and Rs 58,100, respectively.

The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 120 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 62,830, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver was unchanged, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,000.

The price of 22-carat gold slipped Rs 100, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,600.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,830.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 63,980, Rs 62,830, and Rs 63,380, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,600.

US gold prices rose on Friday, supported by a softer dollar and escalating Middle East conflict lifting safe-haven appeal, but were set for a second weekly fall as traders reassessed hopes for early interest rate cuts in the United States.

Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $2,034.06 per ounce, as of 0231 GMT. However, it has fallen 0.6 per cent so far in the week.

US gold futures rose nearly 1 per cent to $2,038.40.

Spot silver rose 0.6 per cent to $22.88 per ounce, platinum climbed 0.3 per cent to $917.48, and palladium gained 0.3 per cent to $991.02.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 76,000.



In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 77,500.



(with inputs from Reuters)