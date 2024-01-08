Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 63,270 per 10g

The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged in during early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 63,270, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also remained unchanged with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,600.

The price of 22-carat gold remained flat, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 58,000.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,270.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 63,420, Rs 63,270, and Rs 63,820, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 58,000.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 58,150, Rs 58,000, and Rs 58,500, respectively.









On the physical front, gold buying in major consumer India increased last week, as domestic prices slumped back from record highs. Investors have their eyes set on Thursday's US consumer price inflation report for further direction on Fed's rate cut timings.



Spot silver was little changed at $23.17 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.3 per cent to $963.24, and palladium gained 0.3 per cent to $1,030.28 after a nine-session slide Spot gold was unchanged at $ 2,044.49 per ounce, as of 0139 GMT, after falling for the week on Friday. US gold futures climbed 0.1 per cent to $2,051.10 per ounce. The US gold prices were steady on Monday after mixed US economic data last week left traders looking for more clues on the pace and scale of the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts, with focus now shifting to a key inflation print due later this week.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 76,600.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 78,000.

(with inputs from Reuters)