Gold, silver price remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 61,410



Ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 56,290. Gold price were unchanged in Tuesday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 61,410, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also remained steady at Rs 75,000 per kilogramme.



The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,560, Rs 61,460, and Rs 61,950, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,410.



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,440, Rs 56,340, and Rs 56,750, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,290.

Also Read Gold declines Rs 490 to Rs 61,420 per 10 gram; silver dips by Rs 500 Gold prices decline in early trade, at Rs 55,040; silver rates unchanged Gold prices rise by Rs 330, selling at Rs 56,290; silver unchanged Gold price up by Rs 210; silver rises by Rs 2,200, trading at Rs 63,600 Gold trading at Rs 55,590 as rates rise in early trade, silver unchanged Petrol, diesel prices remain largely unchanged, check prices in your city Gold price falls Rs 330 to Rs 60,870, silver dips Rs 200 to Rs 74,300 Indian gold dealers trim discounts as price dip reignites some buying Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 61,190; silver unchanged at Rs 74,500 Gold ornaments raise retail inflation in personal care segment to 9% in Apr



Spot silver fell 0.1% to $23.64 per ounce, platinum shed 0.3% to $1,063.97, and palladium lost 0.3% to $1,487.07



(WIth inputs from Reuters)

Spot gold prices fell 0.18% to $1,972.99 an ounce. Gold futures settled down 0.22% at $1,977.20.