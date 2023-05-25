close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Gold price rises Rs 260 to Rs 61,360; silver falls Rs 450 to Rs 74,050

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold rose Rs 250 to Rs 56,250

BS Web Team New Delhi
Gold

Gold

3 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 7:04 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Gold price rose Rs 260 in Thursday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 61,360, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price witnessed a fall of Rs 450, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,050.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold rose Rs 250 to Rs 56,250.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,360.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,510, Rs 61,410, and Rs 61,800, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,250.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,400, Rs 56,300, and Rs 56,650, respectively.
 

Also Read

Gold declines Rs 490 to Rs 61,420 per 10 gram; silver dips by Rs 500

Gold prices decline in early trade, at Rs 55,040; silver rates unchanged

Gold prices rise by Rs 330, selling at Rs 56,290; silver unchanged

Gold price up by Rs 210; silver rises by Rs 2,200, trading at Rs 63,600

Gold trading at Rs 55,590 as rates rise in early trade, silver unchanged

Gold price falls Rs 310 to Rs 61,100, silver dips Rs 500 to Rs 74,500

Gold, silver price remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 61,410

Petrol, diesel prices remain largely unchanged, check prices in your city

Gold price falls Rs 330 to Rs 60,870, silver dips Rs 200 to Rs 74,300

Indian gold dealers trim discounts as price dip reignites some buying

US gold prices held steady on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting signalled a likely pause in the rate-hike campaign in June, while debt ceiling negotiations kept investors on the edge.
 
Spot gold was flat at $1,957.69 per ounce by 0034 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.2 per cent at $1,960.10.

Fed officials "generally agreed" last month that the need for further interest rate increases "had become less certain," with several saying that the quarter-percentage-point hike they approved might be the last, according to minutes of the May 2-3 meeting released on Wednesday.
 
Fed governor Christopher Waller said that while skipping an interest rate hike at the meeting next month may be possible, an end to the hiking campaign isn't likely.

Expectations for another 25-basis-point hike at the Fed's next meeting are currently at 33.6 per cent according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

Negotiators for Democratic President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy held what both sides called productive talks on Wednesday to try to reach a deal to raise the United States' $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and avoid a catastrophic default.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 77,500.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 74,050.

Spot silver fell 0.3 per cent to $23.03 per ounce, platinum rose 0.1 per cent to $1,024.26. Palladium steady at $1,416.19.

(With inputs from Reuters)
Topics : gold and silver prices Gold Prices Silver Prices

First Published: May 25 2023 | 7:04 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Web Exclusive

Outlook weak for Nifty Pharma index, has support at 11,700-11,800: Charts

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
2 min read

MARKET LIVE: US shares slump amid debt ceiling worries; Asian indices mixed

BSE, stock market, sensex
1 min read

Gold price rises Rs 260 to Rs 61,360; silver falls Rs 450 to Rs 74,050

Gold
3 min read

BSE, NSE put securities of Adani Enterprises under short-term ASM framework

Adani, Adani Group
1 min read

Sebi seeks identification of parent institutions of FPIs as legal entities

Illustration: binay sinha
2 min read

Most Popular

Stock of this industrial products company has zoomed over 170% in 4 months

Sensex, BSE, stock markets
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Gland Pharma, Siemens: Strategies for 5 stocks defying current market mood

Gland Pharma, Siemens: strategies for 5 stocks defying current market mood
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Solid order book, indigenisation to keep defence stocks in demand: Analysts

defence
3 min read

Deepak Nitrite soars 6% as subsidiary plans Rs 5,000-cr capex in Gujarat

Deepak Nitrite soars 6% on subsidiary’s Rs 5,000 cr capex plans in Gujarat
3 min read

Stocks to Watch today, May 24: Adani Group, Max Health, Biocon, Manyavar

RoE stocks
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon