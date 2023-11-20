Gold, silver prices remain unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 61,690/10g

The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 61,690, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also remained unchanged, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,000.

The price of 22-carat gold remained unchanged, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 56,550.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,690.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 61,840, Rs 61,690, and Rs 62,180, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,550.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 56,700, Rs 56,550, and Rs 57,000, respectively.

US gold prices edged lower in early Asian hours on Monday after hitting a two-week high in the last session, weighed by a slight uptick in US Treasury yields, although expectations that US rates have peaked underpinned bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $1,975.80 per ounce as of 0043 GMT, after rising 2.2 per cent last week. US gold futures slipped 0.3 per cent to $1,978.50.

Spot silver rose 0.6 per cent to $23.83 per ounce, while platinum was flat at $892.58. Palladium eased 0.2 per cent to $1,035.77 per ounce.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 76,000.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 79,000.

(With inputs from Reuters)