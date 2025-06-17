Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 08:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,01,500; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹1,09,800

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,01,500; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹1,09,800

The price of 22-carat gold also fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹93,040

gold, gold stocks

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,650

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,01,500 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,09,800.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹93,040.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,01,500.
    
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,650. 
 

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹93,040.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹93,190.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,09,800.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹ 1,19,800.
   
US gold prices rebounded on Tuesday, as rising tensions between Israel and Iran buoyed demand for the safe-haven asset, while investors looked forward to the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week.
 
Spot gold rose 0.5 per cent at $3,399.90 an ounce, as of 0048 GMT, after dropping more than 1 per cent in the previous session.  US gold futures edged 0.1 per cent higher to $3,419.20.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver was up 0.1 per cent at $36.35 per ounce, platinum fell 0.3 per cent to $1,242.03, while palladium eased 0.2 per cent to $1,027.50.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)    
 

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

