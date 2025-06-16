Monday, June 16, 2025 | 07:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,01,670; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,09,900

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,01,670; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,09,900

The price of 22-carat gold also fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹93,190

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,820 | (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,01,670 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,09,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹93,190.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,01,670.
    
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,820. 
 

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹93,190.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹93,340.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,09,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹ 1,19,900.
   
US gold prices rose on Monday, nearing a two-month high as investors sought refuge in safe-haven assets after intensified clashes between Israel and Iran stoked fears of a broader regional conflict.
 
Spot gold gained 0.4 per cent to $3,447.07 an ounce, as of 0021 GMT, after hitting its highest level since April 22 earlier in the session.
 
 US gold futures gained 0.4 per cent to $3,467.20.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver was down 0.2 per cent at $36.23 per ounce, platinum rose 0.6 per cent to $1,234.47, while palladium gained 0.9 per cent to $1,036.58.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)    
 

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

