Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,50,430; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹2,54,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,50,430, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,54,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,37,890.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,50,430 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,52,180 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,50,580.

ALSO READ: Gold investment demand tops jewellery buying for first time in India In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,37,890, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,39,490 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,38,040.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,54,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,64,900.

US gold prices rebounded on Thursday from a one-month low hit the day before, helped by a softer US dollar, although elevated oil prices kept fears alive of inflation and higher-for-longer interest rates.

Spot gold was up 0.6 per cent at $4,566.73 per ounce, as of 0105 GMT, after falling to its lowest level since March 31 in the previous session.

Spot silver rose 1 per cent to $72.18 per ounce, platinum gained 1.7 per cent to $1,911, and palladium was up 0.9 per cent at $1,470.40.

(with inputs from Reuters)