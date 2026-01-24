Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,57,160; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹3,40,100
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,44,060
BS Web Team New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,57,160, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹3,40,100.
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,44,060.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,57,160 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,58,740 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,57,310.
Also Read
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,44,060, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,45,510 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,44,210.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹3,40,100.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹3,45,100.
US silver prices rose above $100 an ounce for the first time on Friday, while gold hit another record en route to $5,000/oz as investors pile into safe-haven assets amid geopolitical turmoil and on expectations for US interest rate cuts.
Spot silver jumped 5 per cent to $100.94 an ounce by 1848 GMT.
The white metal has surged more than 200 per cent in the past year, also driven by ongoing challenges in scaling up refining of the metal and a persistent supply shortage in the market.
Spot gold was 0.6 per cent higher at $4,964.81 an ounce, after touching a record of $4,988.17 earlier. US gold futures for February delivery settled 1.4 per cent higher at $4979.70.
As a non-yielding asset, gold is often favoured during periods of low interest rates.
Gold hit significant milestones like $3,000/oz and $4,000/oz for the first time last year in March and October respectively, fuelled by US interest rate cuts and conflicts around the world.
Platinum hit a record high of $2,771.10 an ounce and was last up 4.4 per cent at $2,744.40.
This metal is attracting investor demand as a cheaper alternative to gold, HSBC said, adding that it expected a structural deficit in this market to widen to 1.2 million ounces this year.
Palladium, meanwhile, jumped by 4.1 per cent to $1,999.64.
(with inputs from Reuters)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 24 2026 | 6:38 AM IST