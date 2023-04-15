Gold price rises Rs 600 to Rs 61,800, silver surges Rs 1,600 to Rs 61,800



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold rose by Rs 550 to Rs 56,650. Gold price rose Rs 600 during Saturday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 61,800, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices surged Rs 1,600 with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 79,600.



The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,950, Rs 61,850, and Rs 62,500, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,800.



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,800, Rs 56,700, and Rs 57,300, respectively. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,650.

Spot gold was down 1.8 per cent at $2,003.60 per ounce by 01:52 EDT (17:51 GMT). US gold futures settled 1.9 per cent lower at $2,015.80. US gold prices pulled back sharply on Friday after surging to a more than one-year peak in the last session, as the dollar bounced and a Federal Reserve official flagged the need for another interest rate hike.



Gold competes with the dollar as a safe haven amid economic or political turmoil, while gains in the US currency also dim appetite for bullion among overseas buyers. The dollar index bounced off a one-year low and Treasury yields rose after a key Fed official warned that the central bank needs to continue hiking rates to tame inflation.

(with inputs from Reuters)