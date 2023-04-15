close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Gold price rises Rs 600 to Rs 61,800, silver surges Rs 1,600 to Rs 61,800

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold rose by Rs 550 to Rs 56,650

BS Web Team New Delhi
gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick

he price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,800, Rs 56,700, and Rs 57,300, respectively. | Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 7:43 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Gold price rose Rs 600 during Saturday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 61,800, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices surged Rs 1,600 with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 79,600.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold rose by Rs 550 to Rs 56,650.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,800.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,950, Rs 61,850, and Rs 62,500, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,650.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,800, Rs 56,700, and Rs 57,300, respectively.

Also Read

Gold trading at Rs 51,290 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,400/kg

Gold trading at Rs 50,280 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,000/kg

Gold prices slip by Rs 550 to Rs 57,160; silver drops to Rs 70,800

Gold price up by Rs 210; silver rises by Rs 2,200, trading at Rs 63,600

Gold trading at Rs 50,950 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 58,100/kg

Silver lining? Metal at record levels, but discount too is high

Jeera prices jump again on low crop estimates; second spike since Jan

Gold price rises Rs 10 to Rs 61,320, silver unchanged at Rs 77,350

Gold prices surge Rs 330 to reach Rs 60,760, silver jumps Rs 30 per kg

Gold price declines Rs 430 to Rs 60,430, silver dips Rs 300 at Rs 76,300


US gold prices pulled back sharply on Friday after surging to a more than one-year peak in the last session, as the dollar bounced and a Federal Reserve official flagged the need for another interest rate hike.
Spot gold was down 1.8 per cent at $2,003.60 per ounce by 01:52 EDT (17:51 GMT). US gold futures settled 1.9 per cent lower at $2,015.80.

The dollar index bounced off a one-year low and Treasury yields rose after a key Fed official warned that the central bank needs to continue hiking rates to tame inflation.
Gold competes with the dollar as a safe haven amid economic or political turmoil, while gains in the US currency also dim appetite for bullion among overseas buyers.

(with inputs from Reuters)
Topics : Gold | Gold Prices | Silver | Silver Prices | gold and silver prices

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 7:43 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Web Exclusive

HDFC Bank: Analysts see muted profit growth in Q4 amid higher provisions

HDFC Bank (Photo: Bloomberg)
4 min read

Market holiday: BSE and NSE closed today on account of Ambedkar Jayanti

bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets
2 min read
Premium

Sequential gains in Q4, improving earnings trajectory for Divi's Labs

Divi’s Laboratories
3 min read

Women account for a fifth of total mutual fund investors, shows data

INVESTMENT, PLANS, SAVINGS, mf, mutual funds, investors, equity, pension, NPS, funds
2 min read

Jeera prices jump again on low crop estimates; second spike since Jan

Jeera
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani's Rs 20,000-cr FPO subscriber info not available: Sebi to RTI query

SEBI, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGES BOARD OF INDIA
3 min read
Web Exclusive

HDFC Bank: Analysts see muted profit growth in Q4 amid higher provisions

HDFC Bank (Photo: Bloomberg)
4 min read

DLF rallies 19% in 9 days, nears 52-week high on hopes of healthy sales

Front view of DLF Aralia
3 min read

IDBI Bank gains 10% as report says RBI has begun bid evaluation process

IDBI Bank
2 min read

Surya Roshni hits 52-week high on healthy outlook; zooms 53% so far in 2023

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon