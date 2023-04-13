Gold price rises Rs 10 to Rs 61,320, silver unchanged at Rs 77,350



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold also rose by Rs 10 to Rs 56,210. Gold price rose Rs 10 during Friday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 61,320, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices remained unchanged with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 77,350.



The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,470, Rs 61,370, and Rs 61,970, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,320.



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,360, Rs 56,260, and Rs 56,810, respectively. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,210.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $2,017.19 per ounce, as of 0105 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to $2,032.50. US gold prices inched higher on Thursday, helped by a softer dollar as cooler-than-expected inflation data suggested that the Federal Reserve might pause raising rates after a possible hike in May.



Gold prices jumped more than 1 per cent on Wednesday after data showed the US Consumer Price Index rose 0.1 per cent last month versus expectations of a 0.2 per cent rise, after advancing 0.4 per cent in February. The dollar index was 0.1 per cent lower, making bullion cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.



Spot silver was up 0.1 per cent at $25.51 per ounce, platinum added 0.2 per cent at $1,017.30 and palladium rose 0.5 per cent to $1,466.82. Gold is considered an inflation hedge, but rising interest rates reduce the appeal of non-yielding bullion.