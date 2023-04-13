close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Gold price rises Rs 10 to Rs 61,320, silver unchanged at Rs 77,350

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold also rose by Rs 10 to Rs 56,210

BS Web Team New Delhi
Gold

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,470, Rs 61,370, and Rs 61,970, respectively.

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 7:51 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Gold price rose Rs 10 during Friday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 61,320, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices remained unchanged with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 77,350.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold also rose by Rs 10 to Rs 56,210.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,320.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,470, Rs 61,370, and Rs 61,970, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,210.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,360, Rs 56,260, and Rs 56,810, respectively.

Also Read

Gold trading at Rs 51,290 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,400/kg

Gold trading at Rs 50,280 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,000/kg

Gold prices slip by Rs 550 to Rs 57,160; silver drops to Rs 70,800

Gold price up by Rs 210; silver rises by Rs 2,200, trading at Rs 63,600

Gold, silver unchanged in early trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 51,000

Gold prices surge Rs 330 to reach Rs 60,760, silver jumps Rs 30 per kg

Gold price declines Rs 430 to Rs 60,430, silver dips Rs 300 at Rs 76,300

Gold price declines Rs 430 to Rs 60,430, silver dips Rs 300 at Rs 76,300

Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 60,860, silver remains unchanged at Rs 76,600

Gold price falls Rs 110 to Rs 60,870, silver rises Rs 110 to Rs 76,600


US gold prices inched higher on Thursday, helped by a softer dollar as cooler-than-expected inflation data suggested that the Federal Reserve might pause raising rates after a possible hike in May. 
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $2,017.19 per ounce, as of 0105 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to $2,032.50.

The dollar index was 0.1 per cent lower, making bullion cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.
Gold prices jumped more than 1 per cent on Wednesday after data showed the US Consumer Price Index rose 0.1 per cent last month versus expectations of a 0.2 per cent rise, after advancing 0.4 per cent in February.

Gold is considered an inflation hedge, but rising interest rates reduce the appeal of non-yielding bullion.
Spot silver was up 0.1 per cent at $25.51 per ounce, platinum added 0.2 per cent at $1,017.30 and palladium rose 0.5 per cent to $1,466.82.

(with inputs from Reuters)
Topics : Gold | Silver | Gold Prices | Silver Prices | gold and silver prices

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 7:51 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Stocks to Watch: TCS, Infosys, Karnataka Bank, FRL, Jindal Stainless

stock markets
6 min read

Gold price rises Rs 10 to Rs 61,320, silver unchanged at Rs 77,350

Gold
2 min read

Sebi approves proposal for change in control of HDFC Capital Advisors

Sebi
2 min read

Sebi imposes Rs 25 lakh fine on 5 entities for non-genuine trades

SEBI, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGES BOARD OF INDIA
1 min read
Premium

Nifty criteria may be tweaked before RIL's financial services arm demerger

NSE
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Stock of this railway wagons maker has zoomed 1,412% from March 2020 lows

Vande Bharat
3 min read
Web Exclusive

HDFC Securities picks two stocks with bullish breakout patterns; Check here

HDFC Securities picks two stocks with bullish breakout patterns; Check here
2 min read

Sensex rises 235 pts, Nifty tops 17,800 in fag-end; Divis Labs zooms 10%

MARKET LIVE: Sensex extends gain, up 250 pts; Nifty50 above 17,800
1 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

ITC, Nestle India: Fresh breakouts to assist FMCG index reach historic peak

fmcg, sales, technology, supermarket, stores, bazaar, essentials, products, market
3 min read
Web Exclusive

Infosys Q4 Preview: Profit may weaken sequentially; FY24 guidance eyed

Infosys Q4 Preview: Profit may weaken sequentially; FY24 guidance eyed
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon