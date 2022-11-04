Gold trading at Rs 50,950 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 58,100/kg

fell during Friday's early trade with 10 grams of 22 carat gold trading at Rs 46,700, after falling by Rs 150, according to the GoodReturns website.

Meanwhile, also witnessed a fall of Rs 800 and 1 kg of the precious metal is trading at Rs 58,100. Ten grams of 24 carat gold is selling at Rs 50,950, after a decrease of Rs 160. The price of 10 gramns of 22 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 46,850, Rs 46,750, and Rs 47,150, respectively. The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, as the yellow metal is trading at Rs 46,700. The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is 51,100, Rs 51,000, and Rs 51,440, respectively. The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, as the precious metal is selling at Rs 50,950. US were little changed on Friday, but the metal was headed for a second straight weekly drop as a stronger dollar and US Federal Reserve's hawkish policy stance clouded outlook for the non-yielding bullion.

Spot gold rose 0.1% at $1,631.33 per ounce, as of 0043 GMT, but it was down 0.6% for the week so far.

US gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,633.70.

Spot silver was flat at $19.46, platinum fell 0.1% to $917.84 and palladium was steady at $1,800.81.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of silver in Kolkata, as the precious metal is trading at Rs 58,100.The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Bengaluru is Rs 64,000.(With inputs from Reuters)