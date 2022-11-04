JUST IN
Gold trading at Rs 50,950 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 58,100/kg
Gold trading at Rs 51,110 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 58,900/kg
Gold prices rise by Rs 51 to Rs 50,964; silver drops Rs 502 per kg
Gold trading at Rs 50,780 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 59,500/kg
India's gold demand hits pre-pandemic levels; Q3 gold demand up 14%: WGC
Gold prices decline by Rs 160 per 10 gram; silver trades at Rs 57,500/kg
MCX Gold, Silver futures may stay rangebound; check key levels here
India's gold demand declines as inflation depresses rural demand
Gold prices set for seventh monthly fall as dollar and yields weigh
Gold trading at Rs 51,000 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 57,500/kg
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Precious Metals
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints positive start on mixed global cues, up 70pts
Business Standard

Gold trading at Rs 50,950 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 58,100/kg

The price of 10 gramns of 22 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 46,850, Rs 46,750, and Rs 47,150, respectively.

Topics
Gold Prices | Silver Prices | gold and silver prices

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Gold, Precious metal
Photo: Bloomberg
Gold prices fell during Friday's early trade with 10 grams of 22 carat gold trading at Rs 46,700, after falling by Rs 150, according to the GoodReturns website.

Meanwhile, silver prices also witnessed a fall of Rs 800 and 1 kg of the precious metal is trading at Rs 58,100. Ten grams of 24 carat gold is selling at Rs 50,950, after a decrease of Rs 160. The price of 10 gramns of 22 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 46,850, Rs 46,750, and Rs 47,150, respectively. The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, as the yellow metal is trading at Rs 46,700. The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is 51,100, Rs 51,000, and Rs 51,440, respectively. The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, as the precious metal is selling at Rs 50,950. US Gold prices were little changed on Friday, but the metal was headed for a second straight weekly drop as a stronger dollar and US Federal Reserve's hawkish policy stance clouded outlook for the non-yielding bullion.

Spot gold rose 0.1% at $1,631.33 per ounce, as of 0043 GMT, but it was down 0.6% for the week so far.

US gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,633.70.

Spot silver was flat at $19.46, platinum fell 0.1% to $917.84 and palladium was steady at $1,800.81.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of silver in Kolkata, as the precious metal is trading at Rs 58,100. The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Bengaluru is Rs 64,000. (With inputs from Reuters)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gold Prices

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 08:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.