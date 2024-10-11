Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 76,630 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 93,900.
The price of 22-carat gold also witnessed a decline of Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 70,240.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 76,630.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 76,780 while Rs 76,630 in Bengaluru, and Chennai.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 70,240.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 70,390 and in Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 70,240.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Kolkata and Mumbai at Rs 93,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 99,900.
US Gold prices edged higher on Friday after recent data supported bets for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut next month, while market participants focussed on the US Producer Price Index (PPI) report for further direction.
Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $2,636.13 per ounce by 0153 GMT but was down about 0.6 per cent for the week. US gold futures rose 0.5 per cent to $2,653.40.
Spot silver edged 0.1 per cent higher to $31.21 per ounce. Platinum climbed 0.7 per cent to $974.20, while palladium inched up 0.8 per cent to $1,077.70.
(With inputs from Reuters)