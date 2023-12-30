Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Gold price dips Rs 380 to Rs 63,870, silver falls Rs 1,200 to Rs 78,300

The price of 22-carat gold declined Rs 350, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 58,550

Gold

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 58,700, Rs 58,550, and Rs 59,100, respectively. | Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 7:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 380 during early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 63,870, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 1,200 with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 78,300.

The price of 22-carat gold declined Rs 350, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 58,550.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,870.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 63,970, Rs 63,870, and Rs 64,470, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 58,550.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 58,700, Rs 58,550, and Rs 59,100, respectively. 

US gold prices traded around steady on Friday as they headed towards the end of their best year since 2020 at levels comfortably above $2,000 an ounce, buoyed by hopes the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates as early as March.

Spot gold steadied at $2,062.19 per ounce by 1:05 p.m. ET (1805 GMT). However, US gold futures eased 0.6 per cent, to $2,072.00.

Bullion has so far risen 13 per cent in a year that saw prices swing between lows near $1,800 and a record high of $2,135.40.

Spot silver fell 0.3 per cent, to $23.87 per ounce, looking set for a small yearly decline.

Platinum fell 1.2 per cent, to $990.25, while palladium dropped 2.6 per cent, to $1,103.59. Both autocatalytic metals were on track for a yearly decline, with palladium down around 38 per cent - its biggest drop since 2008.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 78,300.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 79,700.

Also Read

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200

Gold price fell Rs 100, silver prices up Rs 100, touches Rs 73,400/kg mark

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,070

Gold price dips Rs 110, silver falls Rs 700, trading at Rs 75,000 per kg

Oil prices to end year 10% lower as demand concerns snap winning streak

Gold price jumps Rs 430 to Rs 64,250, silver climbs Rs 300 to Rs 79,500

Gold rises Rs 110, silver slumps Rs 300, trading at Rs 79,200 per kg

Gold touches 3-week high as dollar eases on US Fed rate cut hopes

Oil prices slip as investors monitor Red Sea tensions triggered by Gaza war


(with inputs from Reuters)
Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices Gold and silver gold and silver prices Federal Reserve

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon