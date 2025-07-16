Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹99,760, silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,14,900

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,440

Gold Bar. Gold

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹99,760. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹99,760 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also went down by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,14,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,440.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹99,760.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,910.
 
  

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹91,440. 
  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹91,590.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,14,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,24,900.
 
US gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, as investors digested economic data showing an increase in US consumer prices last month and awaited further clarity on US President Donald Trump's trade policy.
 
Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $3,330.99 per ounce, as of 0052 GMT. US gold futures were steady at $3,337.70.
 
Spot silver gained 0.2 per cent to $37.81 per ounce after hitting its highest level since September 2011 on Monday.
Platinum eased 0.2 per cent to $1,369.42 and palladium slipped 0.6 per cent to $1,198.62.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)  
               

Topics : Gold Silver gold silver prices Silver Prices

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

